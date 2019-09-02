Kirkham restaurant's delight at top regional prize

A Fylde restaurant has been crowned the best in the North West at a prestigious awards ceremony.

The Buraq Indian eaterie in Kirkham was presented with the honour at the 9th English Curry Awards in Birmingham.

The black tie event celebrating the best in the curry industry was hosted by DJ and radio presenter, Tommy Sandhu and the Buraq, which has been established om Blackpool Road for 14 years, was represented by manager Mahabbat Ali, business partner Tariq Aziz, waiter Ali Raza and customer Keith Shea.

Mahabbat said it was the restaurant's biggest honour to date - and all the more special because customers' view were part of the meticulous judging process.

"It's great to be recognised in this way," he said. "We work hard to ensure our customers have a great experience every time they visit the restaurant and it is a real honour to get this award.

"There were various sections to the judging - a mystery diner came along, our customers were asked for their input and we also had to fill in a very detailed questionnaire all about the restaurant - then we were shortlisted and invited to the presentation ceremony.

"It was very tense and exciting, we had no idea how we had done when we went along and it was brilliant when we heard our named announced as the North West winner.

"We were very proud to be shortlisted for the Tiffin Award a few years ago and invited by Fylde's MP Mr Menzies to go along to the House of Commons but winning this is certainly ouir biggest honour."

The awards, which see curry houses across England recognised for their graft, dedication and hospitality are organised by ethnic awards specialists Oceanic Consulting.

The company's chief executive Irfan Younis said: “Congratulations to all winners and finalists. The night produced some memorable moments and we’re delighted to have hosted such talented individuals."

The regional restaurant of the year awards covered eight areas across England and the overall national winner was the East of England champion The Spice Lounge in Mildenhall, Suffolk.