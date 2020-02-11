Lancashire mum's journey from family trauma to a £1m business

Four years ago, Suzie Palmer was in a job she hated, suffering from anxiety and post natal depression. But thanks to a new job, she is now a confident stay-at-home mum with a million pound business as Natalie Walker reports

When her daughter and partner were involved in separate medical emergencies two years ago, Suzie Palmer knew she had to take a step back from work.

Suzie Palmer, of Wesham, who is regional manager for Bodyshop at Home, with her partner Stu Jones

After firmly establishing herself on the career ladder at The Body Shop at Home, she was able to concentrate on taking care of her family while still earning a decent wage.

The Wesham businesswoman says she is grateful for the opportunities and flexibility the cosmetics firm has given her and she is working to help others who are struggling in their careers to discover their potential.

The 39-year-old joined The Body Shop at Home four years ago in Horwich as she was fed up with working in retail. With two young children, she realised she was forking out more for childcare than she was actually getting paid and looked into the earning potential at the cosmetics company.

Within weeks, she started to see the rewards and as she began recruiting people to become part of her team, she was promoted to area manager.

Suzie Palmer, of Wesham, who is regional manager for Bodyshop at Home

In 2017, she was offered another promotion - this time as a regional manager.

Things were continuing to look up for Suzie, as she gave birth to her third child. But then in August 2018, the first of two traumatic family emergencies occurred, as she found her now two-year-old daughter, Penny, unconscious after suffering from a fit.

Suzie recalls: “She was in intensive care at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where she eventually came round. We don’t know the reason but she is still under a specialist at Blackpool Victoria.

“This was devastating to the family and a really bad time. A few weeks later, we were moving house in Wesham, so my partner, Stu Jones, had to do that on his own while I was at the hospital.”

Charity bike riders Graham Yarlett, Martin Goulden, Stu Jones and Luke Brackstone

Just as Suzie was recovering from the trauma of nearly losing her daughter, her partner of seven years Stu was hit by a car while he was on his motorbike. He suffered horrific injuries, including a fracture to his spine in two places, and was told he wouldn’t be able to walk for another 12 months. It was then she realised working for The Body Shop at Home was a blessing.

Suzie recalls: “Stu was hit by a car at 50mph as he drove his motorbike home from work. He had a broken femur, a fracture to his spine in two places, a broken shoulder, dislocation to the other shoulder and many breaks in his finger, leading to many operations and plastic surgery.

“He remained in hospital over Christmas and was given 12 months before he would be walking unaided again. This was devastating to our family. Once Stu was allowed home I became his full time nurse, driving him to hospital appointments and physio, along with looking after three young children, running the home and a business.”

But Suzie had the safety net and flexibility of The Body Shop at Home, as she says: “We had a massive mortgage with the new house and more bills to pay and no wage coming in from Stu. Times were extremely difficult.

“So I’m extremely grateful this business has brought in two full time wages, and given me the time and freedom to nurse Stu back to health. I was able to work from home when the children slept, catch up with my team over video links and help them also plan their business over the phone. I don’t know where I would have been without The Body Shop at Home.”

Suzie’s successes with the company have been recognised on more than one occasion as she has been invited to speak at conferences and has been given significant rewards, including a free leadership retreat holiday.

Speaking about joining The Body Shop at Home, she says: “I had many ways to earn my income and I started selling via social media, showing pictures of myself using the products and popping reviews up. I couldn’t believe how much fun I was having. I was on social media anyway and now I was earning money for doing so.

“I then ventured into doing the pamper nights. My confidence had gone since having my second baby, so this was something I didn’t feel I would be very good at. But after some free skin care and make-up training I was excited to give it a whirl.

“I remember thinking how can this be ‘work’ and from that moment I got the bug. I was earning more in two hours than a full shift at my day job. For the first time in a long while, I felt good at something and after a year of growing my business, I was able to leave my job of 17 years to do this full time.

“A few years ago, I had gone through a divorce, didn’t have a penny to my name, had no qualifications, I was in a job I hated and I was suffering from anxiety and post natal depression.

“Now I am a stay-at-home mum with a million pound business, as my sales figures last year hit £1.4m. I am excited to introduce more people into this opportunity and help them achieve that important work life balance. I would like to help others in similar situations like myself build a career as I have.

“This business is all about women empowering other women. We dream big and work on our own dreams. It has given me confidence, belief in my self, and freedom it has given me and for that I’m extremely grateful for this business opening so many doors for myself and others round me.”