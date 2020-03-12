Lasting tribute to Edward at Fylde Scout HQ

A lasting memorial to a young meningitis victim at a Fylde site close to his heart is nearing completion.

The family of Edward Dee, who died in 2016 aged 10, followed the raising of £110,000 in his name for research into the disease by establishing the Edward Dee Fund charity to aid local community projects.

Edward Dee

Among the first major projects on which some of the cash is being spent is a new outdoor seating area at the Fylde Scouts headquarters in St Annes.

Edward’s dad Justin has planned, designed and project managed the work on the new feature for headquarters at Heyhouses Lane, which is expected to cost around £4,200.

It is hoped to officially open it during the St George’s Day celebrations at the HQ next month.

Edward’s mum Elizabeth said: “Edward adored Scouting - he lived and breathed it.

“Since joining the movement as a Beaver at 17th LSA at five years old, and throughout his time at 8th LSA Cubs, he threw himself wholeheartedly into all they were doing.

“The plans for the campfire and seating area will be of benefit to an enormous amount of people. We are hoping that by putting back into the community this way, we will also involve more people in helping, and we can involve and engage with ever more people.”

A Fylde Scouts spokesman said: “Up to now, the outdoor seating and meeting area has been rather ad hoc and having a permanent structure will make a big difference.”