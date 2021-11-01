Leo’s art show boosts Centre funds by £570

Leo Appleton from St Annes only took up art on taking early retirement in his early 50s and has accumulated scores of paintings and sculptures in the 10 years since.

He put a selection on show at Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish Centre, St Annes, along with some by other members of his family, and the three days exhibition raised more than £570 towards the upkeep of the Centre in St Albans Road.

More than 100 people attended a preview ahead of the exhibition, which was officially opened by Our Lady Star of the Sea parish priest Fr Peter Hart and Leo (inset) said: “The Centre is a great space and was perfect for such an event.

Leo Appleton at his exhibition

The final day of the exhibition coincided with the 64th birthday of Leo, a retired civil servant, was inspired to take up art by Emilo Hatjoulis, who worked as a designer at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in the 1960s.

