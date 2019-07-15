Library campaigners take to the streets of Lytham

The return of a library service to Lytham in a new home is now just a month away - but campaigners are keeping up their battle to see it restored in its old home.

The Friends of Lytham Library and Institute led a march from the town's Institute, which housed the library for more than 100 years until its closure in 2016, to the Assembly Rooms to press home their point.

The campaigners at the library's former long-time home, the Institute

The Assembly Rooms, in Dicconson Terrace, has been chosen by Lancashire County Council as the new base for the library and it is due to open on Thursday, August 15.

But the Friends feel that the Institute, which is owned by Fylde Council, should be retained for community use and that the Assembly Rooms is not a suitable replacement.

They have particularly highlighted problems with disabled access to the Assembly Rooms and around 40 people joined in Saturday's march.

Friends secretary Julie McGreevy said: "We were very pleased with the turnout for the march and the response from members of the public was supportive.

The campaigners get their message across

“The Lytham Institute belongs to the people of Lytham and both councils are disregarding their responsibilities towards the community. The people of Lytham deserve better.”

“The decision to place the library in the Assembly Rooms is lacking in justice and therefore cannot be final.

"We will continue to press this matter of what we feel is the inadequte disabled access since the problem is not going to simply go away. Also, the issue of Fylde Council not acknowledging its responsibilities as trustee of the Institute is another matter we will continue to press.

"The lack of transparency and accountability on the part of both councils is a central issue of this campaign."

A spokesman for Fylde Council said it will consult over possible future uses for Institute once it takes over control from County Hall.

The library will be opened in its new location on at 9am on August 15 by County Coun Tim Ashton, who represents the Lytham on Lancashire County Council.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted that Lytham will soon have a library open once again.

“People in Lytham have really missed their library and I couldn’t be more pleased to be here to deliver on our commitment to reopen it. ”

