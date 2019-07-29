Linder Myers Solicitors honoured for helping to secure vital funds for Cancer Research UK

Linder Myers Solicitors in Lytham St Anne’s has been recognised by Cancer Research UK after facilitating over £673,000 worth of gifts from people choosing to leave a legacy to the charity in their will.

Solicitors, Patricia Prescott, Sarah McCarthy, David Hinchliffe, David Jefferies, and paralegal Joanne Vickers, were presented with a Silver certificate by the charity in acknowledgement of the firm’s ongoing support.

Linder Myers have been offering the Free Will Service to people aged 55 and over in the Lytham St Anne’s area for over 15 years, giving advice and support for those wishing to write a will or update an existing one.

As part of the service, Linder Myers give free guidance for those wishing to leave a legacy gift for Cancer Research UK.

Patricia Prescott, Solicitor at Linder Myers, said: "Being able to provide a legal service to residents whilst supporting a worthy charity is rewarding. To know that our efforts have and will continue to contribute to breakthroughs in cancer research is astounding!"

Clare Moore, Director of Legacies at Cancer Research UK, said: “At Cancer Research UK, we work with a number of local solicitors including Linder Myers to offer local people aged 55 or over the chance to make an all-important first will or to update an existing one. The service has grown in popularity over the past couple of years and while it is provided free of any obligation, most people choose to kindly leave a gift to the charity.

“It’s quite astonishing to think that by simply combining enthusiasm with the highest professional standards, Linder Myers has helped secure over £673,000 worth of legacy gifts, which will go a long way towards helping our scientists, doctors and nurses to beat cancer

sooner.”

For more information about leaving a legacy gift and Cancer Research UK’s free will service, visit www.cruk.org/freewillservice or call Linder Myers on 01253 733101