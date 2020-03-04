Longridge Palace date for Stuart Maconie

Broadcaster, author and journalist Stuart Maconie will visit Longridge’s Palace cinema on Thursday March 5 to talk about his just published book ‘The Nanny State Made Me’.

The book, subtitled ‘A story of Britain and how to save it’, reviews the impact of Britain’s welfare state through his own story of growing up as a working class boy from the north.

Manchester and Birmingham based Stuart will be in conversation with John Gillmore from BBC Radio Lancashire.

The book, published by Ebury Press, poses questions such as: “What was so bad about properly funded hospitals, decent working conditions and affordable houses? And what was so wrong about student grants, free eye tests and council houses?”

Stuart co-hosts a weekend breakfast show with Mark Radcliffe on BBC Radio 6 music and presents weekly music show The Freak Zone.

The event at the Market Place cinema starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £20 which includes a copy of the book.

,