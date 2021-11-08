Look out at RSPB Fairhaven for activities tied into new Netflix Aardman film Robin Robin

The film Robin Robin is the new festive stop-motion musical tale from Aardman, the production company behind Wallace and Gromit, about a young robin trying to fit in. It debuts on Netflix from November 24.

The RSPB has partnered with Aardman - founded by Preston's Nick Park - and Netflix to host bespoke Robin Robin adventure trails on over 30 of its nature reserves around the UK including Fairhaven Lake.

The fun-filled trails allow the whole family to experience the festive joy of Robin Robin, all while spending time in the great outdoors.

Robin Robin will be available on Netflix from November 24

Running from November 24 to January 10, young adventurers will learn to sing like a robin, find their very own superpower, and use all their senses to connect with their robin within.

An activity booklet will help children complete all the challenges and be rewarded with a certificate for completing the trail and becoming a brilliant robin.

An audio trail will also be available at RSPB Fairhaven Lake Visitor Centre, voiced by Bronte Carmichael, the voice actor for Robin Robin.

Visitor experience officer Jo Taylor (right) at the RSPB's Fairhaven Lake centre with colleagues Liz McKenzie and Ben Hall

The RSPB shop will also have Robin Robin books, an exclusive Robin Robin pin badge and products on offer to help families look after robins and other wildlife at home this winter.

Jo Taylor, visitor experience officer at RSPB Fairhaven Lake Visitor Centre. said: “We are so excited to be working with Aardman and Netflix to celebrate the festive magic of the robin with families.

"They’re one of the UK’s most beloved birds and a true Christmas icon and our new trails will immerse families in the Robin Robin story and bring it to life in our reserve’s special greenspaces.

"We hope the film and our adventure trails can inspire everyone to discover robins and the other wildlife that they share their homes with, and to enjoy exploring nature. Our Robin Robin activity pack also includes activities and ideas on how you can help robins and other wildlife at home this winter.”

Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, co-creators and directors of Robin Robin, said: “It’s a dream come true to be partnering with the RSPB, bringing our Robin into their wonderful reserves and helping families connect with the wildlife around them.

"The story of Robin Robin plays with a misunderstanding between ‘the Who-mens’ and birds and we’re thrilled to support any effort that will help bring our two worlds closer together.”

There’s no need to book ahead for the trail, just visit rspb.org.uk/robinrobin to find a Robin Robin trail near you including Fairhaven Lake Visitor Centre.

For full facilities details and Christmas opening times visit their websites: rspb.org.uk/fairhavenlake

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.