Love is a rollercoaster for Aimee and Lewis on Leap Year Day trip to Blackpool

Aimee Williams took her romance with childhood sweetheart Lewis to new heights today and popped the question on a rollercoaster.

Tired of waiting for Lewis Bourne to get down on one knee, Aimee decided it was time to take matters into her own hands when the couple took a ride on the Avalanche at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The answer is 'yes' when the couple come down to earth.

Working with the team at the Pleasure Beach, she devised a plan to propose to Lewis on February 29th – traditionally a day women can ask for their partner’s hand in marriage.

While on the toboggan coaster, Aimee revealed a shirt asking Lewis to marry her. But he had no idea about the proposal until the couple reached the photo booth, at the end of the ride.

Aimee, 23, got down on one knee and proposed with a Lego box she had made as a nod to the couples shared love of the colourful bricks.

“Me and Lewis have been saying we need to come to the Pleasure Beach for years but have never had a chance," she said.

"I knew if I was going to be the one to propose I didn’t want it to be super cute, I wanted a really fun story to tell all our friends and family. Plus, if he didn’t want me to do something this extra he should have asked me to marry him years ago!

“The team at Blackpool Pleasure Beach have been amazing; they’ve been totally on board since I first reached out about popping the question here.”

Lewis added: “It was such a shock when I saw Aimee down on one knee, she mentioned it was a Leap Year, but it took me a minute to realise the date.

"We’ve discussed getting engaged loads and I always joke that I wasn’t going to propose when she is always telling me to do it.”

The couple, from Leicestershire, have been together for six years and have a house and two dogs – Bruce and Willis – together.

Aimee, who works at Hinckley and Rugby Building Society, had told Lewis that they had won a competition to enjoy a VIP weekend at the Lancashire-based theme park, even leading him to believe he had chosen the date.

The happy couple spent the day at the Pleasure Beach before spending the night of their engagement in the 4-star Big Blue Hotel.

In a Leap Year, women are advised to propose to their partners with a watch. But instead the Lego box contained a ring Aimee had bought for herself, as Lewis already has a watch he loves.