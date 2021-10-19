Pumpkins in the Park, complete with fairground rides and seasonal features for all the family, will run from Saturday through until Halloween itself, Sunday, October 31 and after thousands were attracted to the Lytham venue for highly-successful summer events.

Tim Lince, Lowther’s artistic director and chief executive, said, “We are excited to be able to continue our run of successful outdoor festivals, and we have been keen to try something different from what we achieved in the summer with our Lytham Ice Cream Festival and Lytham World Food and Drink Festival.

“These events have been an incredible way for us to get new people into our gardens and introduce them to the work we do here at Lowther.

The Pumpkins in the Park Festival is at Lowther Gardens for eight days from Saturday, October 23

Along with a host of rides, visitors will be able to join a guide for a free Lancastrian ghost trail or watch a classic horror-related movie at the Drive-in Cinema.

Pumpkins in the Park is on from noon until 9pm each day, apart from Monday and Tuesday, October 25 and 26, when start time is 5pm. As night falls daily, families will be able to gather in the gardens at 6.30pm for the Light-up Lytham Parade led by fire breathers, giant puppets and features that glow in the dark.

For the full schedule, go to www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk or call 01253-794221.

Meanwhile, Lytham Hall will also be staging Halloween-related events for half-term, with a quest to discover a lost dinosaur egg in the grounds on Thursday, October 28 from 10am and a Spooky Woodland Trail on Halloween itself, October 31 from 5.30pm. Details of the Hall events from 01253 736652.

