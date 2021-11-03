Lytham dogs dressed to impress for Hallowe'en party
Dog-friendly cafe welcomes back party hounds after lockdown break
Fylde coast pooches dressed up for a Hallowe’en bash.
It was the first party for dogs at Bijou of Lytham since before the pandemic – with cocktail sausages served to set tails wagging on Wednesday evening.
Christina Herbert, who owns the cafe in Clifton Street and organised the event, said: “There’s nothing I love more than making dogs happy, seeing them play together and spoiling them. I’ve really missed this.”
Steph Leaver, owner of Dog Friendly Lancashire, took her daschund Lola and said: “This is Lola’s first party, but we’ve been coming in since she was tiny.
“This is a chance to meet up with her best friends and have some fun.”