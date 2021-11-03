Lytham dogs dressed to impress for Hallowe'en party

Fylde coast pooches dressed up for a Hallowe’en bash.

It was the first party for dogs at Bijou of Lytham since before the pandemic – with cocktail sausages served to set tails wagging on Wednesday evening.

Christina Herbert, who owns the cafe in Clifton Street and organised the event, said: “There’s nothing I love more than making dogs happy, seeing them play together and spoiling them. I’ve really missed this.”

A daschund and cocker spaniel wear Halloween costumes at Bijou of Lytham event

Steph Leaver, owner of Dog Friendly Lancashire, took her daschund Lola and said: “This is Lola’s first party, but we’ve been coming in since she was tiny.