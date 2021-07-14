Lytham Festival announces bold plans to double in size to 10 epic nights of live music next year

Festival organisers Cuffe and Taylor have submitted a licence application to Fylde Council which, if approved, would see Lytham Festival 2022 take place across two weekends – for one

year only – between June 29 and July 10.

It would mean 10 nights of live music on Lytham Green rather than the current five.

Lytham Festival when it was last held in 2019

Tourism and business leaders have thrown their support behind the application, while organisers claim expanding the event could generate £20 million of income for the Fylde coast.

Peter Taylor, joint founder of Lytham Festival, said: “Lytham Festival already attracts around 100,000 people each year as one of the UK’s leading live music events.

“We’ve had two years without a festival so by extending this to 10 days for one year in 2022, not only will we be able to bring even more global icons to our wonderful town, but we will be

Lionel Richie will headline at Lytham Festival 2022

bringing tens of thousands more customers to the hotels, bars, restaurants and shops of the Fylde coast.

“Following the devastating effect of Covid-19 on the live events and hospitality industry we have worked very closely with our partners at Fylde Council and will continue to do so to ensure

Lytham Festival is of benefit to as many people and businesses as possible.

“This 10-night event is about reopening our industry and transforming Lytham Festival into a huge economic boost for the area.

Daniel Cuffe (left) and Peter Taylor from Cuffe and Taylor at Lytham Green

“It’s a bold statement that we’re open and back in business.”

The licence application was formally submitted to Fylde Council today, with letters due to be posted through nearby residents’ doors the same day.

Initially a one-day Proms concert back in 2010, the former Lytham Proms grew to a three-day event before rebranding into the four-day Lytham Festival in 2015 and then five days from

2018.

The five-day event on Lytham Green draws crowds of around 100,000 people each year and organisers say an expansion to 10 nights of live music could see that number double.

Council and tourism chiefs are backing the proposed extension.

Coun Karen Buckley, Fylde Council leader, said: “The growth of Lytham Festival has helped put Lytham on the map ever since Fylde Council gave financial backing to the first Proms event

in 2010.

“The event is a massive asset for the town and borough.

“We have greatly missed the Festival these past two years and so the double-billing will be the boost that is needed and, I hope, a celebration beyond the pandemic that we can all look

forward to.”

Coun Michael Sayward, Lytham ward councillor and chairman of Fylde’s Leisure and Tourism Committee, said: “Lytham Festival is a huge event in the music calendar and as a council, we

are very fortunate to host it each year.

“The last two years have been arduous and stressful for all businesses and especially for those in the hospitality industry, so it is fantastic to see Cuffe and Taylor coming back to Lytham

with what can only be described as the festival of all festivals.

“This 10-day event will be a boost to the local economy and will put Lytham back in the limelight where it belongs.”

Festival bosses claim that by increasing the festival to a 10-day event attracting 200,000 people, the potential economic boost could generatean estimated £20 million of income for the

Fylde coast.

A Cuffe and Taylor survey completed by 2,809 people who attended Lytham Festival 2019 found that a quarter of people surveyed stayed in a local hotel at least one night, while 78 per

cent visited the shops, bars and restaurants of Lytham with 25 per cent spending more than £100 while visiting and 46 per cent spending more than £200.

Business owners have welcomed the bid to expand the music showcase next year.

Stuart Robertson, who owns and operates St Annes Beach Huts and Apartments, said: “The business we and many others enjoy because of Lytham Festival is incredible. Our

accommodation is booked up months in advance by people eager to enjoy the festival.

“I really hope Lytham Festival is 10 days in 2022 as the benefits will be huge for all.”

Lytham restaurateur Helen Vavoso added: “Lytham Festival is a massive boost to business owners and we absolutely welcome the news they are planning to expand to 10 days for 2022.

“We have really missed the festival over the past two years and cannot wait for its return so we can all enjoy a bumper summer next year.”

Ross Robinson, proprietor of The Queens pub and Lytham House restaurant, said: “Lytham Festival is a huge asset to all the hospitality businesses in the town.

“Bringing back the festival in 2022 for 10 nights will be a huge boost that all the businesses need right now.”

And Marketing Lancashire chief executive Rachel McQueen added: “Extending the festival will increase the opportunities for our hospitality colleagues and partners, who have endured

one of the industry’s most challenging periods.”

In March, festival organisers confirmed they had been forced to postpone Lytham Festival 2021 until next year due to the pandemic. Headliners were rescheduled to the following dates –

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 : Lewis Capaldi; June 30: Snow Patrol; July 1: Duran Duran; July 2: to be confirmed; July 3: Lionel Richie. Diana Ross is also set to return in 2022 with a new

date yet to be announced.