Lytham Festival will be an 'absolute joy', says traders' chief

Suzanne Taylor, chairman of the Lytham Business Partnership, spoke of her delight after Simply Red and Elbow were announced as the latest headliners for the Festival, which be on Lytham Green over 10 nights between June 28 and July 10.

They join the likes of Diana Ross, Lionel Richie and Duran Duran as bill toppers for what will be a very special event after the usual five-day Festival had to be cancelled for two years running because of the pandemic.

The concerts, for which the final night headliner is now the only one still to be announced, will attract thousands of music lovers to Lytham, some for the first time, and Suzanne said: "These announcements are an absolute joy and what (promoters) Cuffe and Taylor are doing for Lytham is wonderful.

Lytham Festival will run this year from June 28 to July 10

"They really put Lytham on the map and we hope people like what they see and want to come back and explore more.

"It's great for business - anyone not getting direct benefit at concert time hopefully sees the results in the future from further visits which follow.

"Fans always remember where they were for a particular music event and the quality of the acts coming to Lytham is fantastic - the Festival promises to an absolute joy."

