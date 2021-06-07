Lytham Hall outdoor plays season opener is a sellout

An audience of 400 will attend the production of Macbeth by The Lord Chamberlain’s Men on Friday, June 18.

Ticket sales quickly showed a 500 per cent increase on demand for previous season openers after bookings opened in April and the final few tickets have now been eagerly snapped up.

Bookings for the other five plays in what is the biggest open-air plays programme staged in the grounds of the Hall are also way ahead of normal and organisers are hoping more than 3,000 theatre enthusiasts will come through the gates over the summer.

Cast members Ronnie Locke and Rhys Warrington in rehearsal for the outdoor production of Macbeth at Lytham Hall

The first season in 2010 had just three plays and five patrons.

Julian Wilde, theatre organiser at Lytham Hall, believes that the season’s programme of plays is benefiting from a post-lockdown bounce.

He said: “The combination of one of Shakespeare’s most gripping plays, a company new to Lytham Hall, some glorious sunshine and the opportunity simply to be outdoors with friends and family is proving irresistible.”

Advance bookings for the five plays in July and August are currently 200 per cent up on levels of previous years.

Comedians Steve Royle and Phil Walker will feature in two performances of the story of Dan Leno on Friday, July 9 and two days later Rain or Shine Theatre will present She Stoops to Conquer.

Illyria will then stage The Further Adventures of Dr Dolittle on Friday, August 13, Much Ado about Nothing two days later and HMS Pinafore on August 22.

Details of any returned tickets for Macbeth will be posted on the Lytham Hall website on Monday 13 June.

All booking details at www.lythamhall.org.uk

