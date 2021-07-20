Lytham Hall parkrun returns this weekend

The long-awaited comeback of the popular community sports event will take place at Lytham Hall this weekend.

Volunteers who run the free, weekly 5k say they are thrilled to finally have the go ahead to resume on Saturday.

Starting at 9am in front of the Grade 1-listed Georgian hall, parkrun welcomes runners and walkers alike.

Lytham Hall parkrun

The team will operate parkrun’s approved Covid framework which aims to minimise any risks, with participants being asked to stay away from the event if they feel unwell and minimise the

time spent in close proximity to others.

Kirsten Burnett, Lytham Hall parkrun co-event director, said: “We can’t wait to be back but we know some people may be nervous.

“Being outside is one of the best ways to stop transmission of the virus and we’ll be asking everyone to respect distancing guidance, even though legal restrictions have been lifted.”

The volunteer team is appealing for anyone who would like to help out with roles such as marshalling and taking photographs to get in touch.

Sharon Cooper, Lytham Hall parkrun co-event director, added: “parkrun also provides a brilliant opportunity to volunteer, either helping setup first thing, marshalling, taking photos or doing

a finish funnel role, and you don’t need to be a runner to do that.

“It’s a really friendly and positive environment and great from a wellbeing perspective. Contact us at [email protected] for more details.”

Pre-covid, the event typically attracted about 200 runners and walkers of all speeds and abilities.