Lytham RNLI delight as Leg-It fund-raiser brings in £9,000

After expenses, the initiative in which hundreds of people of all ages took part during May, will bring in more than £8,000, it is estimated.

It was the second year running that Leg It – the opportunity to cover the 3.5miles between the Lytham and St Annes boathouses by means of running, walking or on wheels – was held over a month to give people the chance to take part at their chosen time rather than on a single morning.

Last year, the new format’s debut in September generated almost £12,000, more than four times what the old format previously realised – and RNLI officials have again hailed the new look a big success.

Derek Fleet (left) and Nick Wareing were among the fund-raisers for the RNLI

“The charity relies on voluntary contributions and donations from a generous public but income was reduced drastically throughout the pandemic so this amount brings a welcome boost to the funds.

“Thank you to all who participated or donated to Leg It. Hopefully we will see you again in 2022.”

Among many notable individual efforts was that of Nick Wareing, a member of the fund-raising branch,who walked the course every day of the month to raise £1,000, while Manchester-based regular supporter Derek Fleet continued his long tradition of taking part on fancy dress.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.