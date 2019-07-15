Lytham's delight as tens of thousands flock to Festival

Fylde tourism representatives and business people are basking in the delight of what they have termed the best Lytham Festival yet.

The 10th anniversary extravaganza on Lytham Green attracted tens of thousands of music lovers to town to enjoy performances by top stars such as Rod Stewart and Kylie Minogue.

In the process, they provided a major boost to the local economy - and Fylde Council's tourism and leisure committee chairman Coun Cheryl Little is confident the national exposure the ever-growing event provides will stand the area in good started for the future.

"What a brilliant Festival - undoubtedly the best yet - and how great to hear Lytham being talked about in such glowing terms in the national media," said Coun Little.

"Our Festival is Glastonbury's little sister and I have written to the organisers Cuffe and Taylor to thank them for their hard work in staging such a wonderful event.

"It is brilliant that they are bringing such top stars to Fylde and the crowds certainly turned out to see them.

"The town was absolutely buzzing all weekend and Lytham Festival is well and truly on the music map.

"I heard the event being talked about by Chris Evans on national radio and I was so thrilled.

"Such a spotlight can only bring benefits for the future in terms of word of mouth and that is a really exciting prospect."

Denize Ashton, chairman of the Lytham Business Partnership, said: "Lytham is a small town with big ideas and none bigger than Lytham Festival and the number of visitors seen over the weekend.

"The sun shone, every cafe, bar and restaurant was full to bursting and there was music in the Square every afternoon which we hope is an idea that may be adopted all year round.

"On the whole, all the Festival-goers were good humoured and respectful of the environment, while promoters Live Nation, Cuffe and Taylor and Fylde Council staff did a fantastic job overnight, every night.

"Local business and shops supplied products like flowers and candles for Kylie and all artists were drinking Lytham Gin.

"Lytham is firmly on the map and a great place to visit."

Andrew Whitaker, who recently opened the Mode hotel in Lytham to go with his already established premises of the same name in St Annes said: "You can't put a price on the publicity the Festival brings to our area,

"It was a brilliant few days - both of out hotels were full and all the businesses were geared up to welcome so many people to town.

"It was a wonderful Festval - the best yet."