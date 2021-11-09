Lytham singer Peter relishing spot on Bobby Ball tribute bill at Blackpool Winter Gardens

Peter, a long-time professional singer who is now manager of Lytham Hall and also a Fylde councillor, is among several locally-based acts joining stars of stage and TV at the Rock On Variety show at the Opera House, organised by the Bobby Ball Foundation.

The show, which sold out in quick time, will benefit the charities closest to Bobby’s heart - Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion and Blue Skies Hospitals Fund – as well as supporting the cost of the planned Bobby Ball statue to be erected in Lytham’s Lowther Gardens.

The performers have given their services free of charge to celebrate the life and legacy of Bobby, who lived in Lytham, and they will include Bobby’s long-time comedy partner Tommy Cannon as well as the likes of actress and singer Sheridan Smith, tenor Russell Watson, and Blackpool’s The Nolans.

Peter Anthony is among several Fylde-based acts on the bill for Friday's show

“It’s going to be a wonderful event in memory of a very special man,” said Peter.

“I have such fond memories of supporting Cannon and Ball in panto at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool and it is a privilege to be involved.

“Bobby loved the Fylde coast and was a great supporter of so many good causes - it’s an honour to help pay tribute to him in this way.”

Bobby Ball

Bobby died in October last year at 76.

His widow Yvonne said: “To see that stage filled with people helping raise money for the charities that were so close to Bobby will be very special. It is going to be a wonderful evening.”

The show will be followed 24 hours later by The Bobby Ball in the Empress Ballroom for the same causes.

