Lytham St Annes Leg It For Lifeboats: Hundreds take part raising £2,000 for the RNLI
Lytham St Annes RNLI’s sixth annual Leg It For the Lifeboats run raised more than £2,000 as some 200 people of all ages tackled the three and a half mile course between Fylde’s two lifeboat houses.
Olympic medalist Dorothy Shirley, who won silver in the high jump at the 1960 Games in Rome, was the official starter for the event. Participants ran, walked, ambled along the seafront – with others tackling the route from the inshore lifeboat house at Lytham to the all-weather lifeboat house at St Annes in a wheelchair or with a pushchair.