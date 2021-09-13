Lytham St Annes RNLI open day raises £2,500

The event is traditionally one of the organisation's biggest fund-raisers of the year but was called off last year because of the pandemic and Covid safety measures meant visitors were unable to access the boathouse itself this time.

But the all-weather and inshore lifeboats attracted plenty of attention on the seafront forecourt and there was music from the Lytham St Annes Shanty Crew and other performers along with a barbecue and a tombola.

Among the visitors was Miss Blackpool 2021 Eden Kippax, who chatted to crew members as she brought a donation for the tombola stall.

Jacob Sloan, nine, meets Lytham St Annes RNLI mascot Stormy Stan at the open day

Spokesman David Forshaw said: "Despite the dull weather and threat of rain in the forecasts we raised around £2,500.

"Given the circumstances in that it was a greatly reduced event compared with the usual due to Covid, it was a very pleasing result and thanks to all who participated with entertainment, especially the Lytham St Annes Shanty Crew, and all those generous members of the public who donated to help save lives at sea."

Miss Blackpool Eden Kippax meets crew members

Crew member Mike Gee with his daughter Elizabeth Gee, who is one of the newest recruits, with the new Shannon Class all weather lifeboat.