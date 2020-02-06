Make a date to Race for Life in Blackpool this Valentine's Day

As Valentine’s Day approaches (Friday, February 14), Cancer Research UK is sending a heartfelt message to people in Blackpool.

Organisers of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life are asking everyone to make a date with their loved ones to take part in the event/s on The Promenade.

This year, Race for Life is no longer restricted to female participants.

So couples, families and friends can take part together and show support for the 110 people diagnosed with cancer every day in the North West.

Katie Mathers, Cancer Research UK’s North West events manager, said: “Valentine’s Day is traditionally an occasion when we spend time with the people we love. For this reason, it’s also the perfect opportunity to sign up to Race for Life and commit to spend time together, fundraising and then participating on the day.

“Participants get together and remember loved ones lost or celebrate the lives of those who have survived. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with the disease, right now.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Sarah said: “Participants take part at their own pace. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. For others, it’s a jog or a run.

“Our events are not competitive. Instead, ‘the Race for Life’ describes our doctors, nurses and scientists working as hard and fast as possible to help more people survive.”

The events in Blackpool take place on The Promenade on Wednesday, July 8 and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

To sign up, visit raceforlife.org