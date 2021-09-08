Making the most of the last days of summer in St Annes

As people on the coast make the most of the last few days of summer, we went along to St Annes to soak up a few rays and see who else we could find.
The UK has recorded its highest temperature since the end of July as the country basks in some early autumn sun.
The hot conditions have come after the official end of summer, from a meteorological point of view, which is considered to be August 31.
Official heatwave thresholds were likely to be reached in parts of eastern England this week.
A location meets the UK heatwave threshold when it records a period of at least three consecutive days of daily maximum temperature levels meeting or exceeding thresholds which vary across the country.