Mayor hosting 80s Night fund-raiser in Kirkham

The event at Kirkham Community Centre on Saturday, October 9, features a disco and show from Boy George tribute act Liam Halewood.

Proceeds from the night will be split between Fylde mayor Coun Elaine Silverwood’s three chosen charities for 2021/22 which are Trinity Hospice’s Linden Centre, Fylde Coast Women’s Aid and Kirkham and Wesham Club Day.

It's the latest event in mayoral year which began in the the spring and initially saw fund-raising bids paused by the pandemic.

Coun Silverwood with author Clare Mackintosh at the luxury afternoon tea held in Wrea Green in August in aid of the mayoral charity fund

Since restrictions on gatherings were lifted, a luxury afternoon tea event with author Clare Mackintosh in Wrea Green has boosted the mayoral charity fund by £1,600 and a similar event with author Milly Johnson is scheduled for The Villa on Tuesday, October 26.

Coun Silverwood is looking to hosting many other events before her year of office is up - and is especially relishing bringing 80s fun to the heart of the town she represents on Fylde Council.

She said: “I wanted to do something that was fun for the town and what could be more fun than an 80s night?

“It’s a great chance for everyone, particularly after the tough year we have all had, to let their hair down, slap on some 80s-style fancy dress and dance the night away.

"Together with the entertainment, fun and pie supper, all proceeds raised will go to three extremely worthy causes that are so close to my heart.

“None more so than Kirkham and Wesham Club Day which is such an important event for the town. Club Day is a tradition that dates back more than 150 years and brings the people of Kirkham and Wesham together.

“To continue to do so it needs financial support, as does the Linden Centre, which offers counselling and bereavement support, and Fylde Coast Women’s’ Aid which supports victims of domestic abuse across the Fylde coast.

“It would be great for as many local people as possible to attend on the night, come together and just enjoy a fun night out – I think we all need that right now!”

The 80s night runs from 7pm and details of any remaining ticket are available from mayor’s secretary Joanne Collins on (01253) 658505.

