Meet Blackpool's first baby of the new decade

Little Jullian Christopher Bevan arrived in the world with a title as Blackpool’s first baby of the new decade.

Baby Jullian was born at 11.41am on New Year’s Day at the Victoria Hospital, presenting parents Chloe Howell and Nicholas Bevan with the perfect start to 2020.

Jullian Christopher Bevan was born on New Year's Day at Victoria Hospital weighing 8lb 13oz at 11.41am to mum Chloe Howell and dad Nicholas Bevan. They are pictured centre with family L-R Luke Waterhouse with 3-year-old Isabelle-Rose and Olivia, 14, and Natalie Bevan.

He came into the new decade weighing eight pounds and 13 ounces.

Jullian, who had been due on December 18, was also a late Christmas gift to half-sisters Tiffany, eight, and Polly, four, who had been very excited to welcome a baby brother into the family.

Builder Nicholas, 31, said Jullian’s arrival had been “amazing”, adding: ‘We can’t thank the midwives and staff at the Blackpool Vic enough for all the support they have given. It’s been fantastic.

“Jullian is just perfect. We couldn’t have asked for anything more than a healthy baby boy.

“We’ve had lots of visitors already; my mum, sisters, brother-in-law, and Chloe’s mum has been great looking after the girls at home.”

The couple had planned to enjoy some New Year’s Eve celebrations. But, with Jullian being a fortnight overdue, the decision was made for Chloe to be induced.

Nicholas said: “Thankfully, it all went smoothly. Chloe was in a lot of pain, but she was just amazing.

“When Chloe went over we were hoping he might arrive on December 28, which would have been the date of my dad’s birthday.”

The couple dedicated Jullian’s middle name – Christopher – to the memory of Nicholas’s dad Christopher Bevan, 53, who died in an accident on August 14, 2018.

The much-loved builder, inset, who owned Castle Building Contractors, had worked in the industry for 30 years.

He fell from a garage roof he was working on and suffered horrific head injuries. He died in hospital with his wife Joanne by his side.

Nicholas worked with his dad for 15 years, and said: “It was me and my dad. We worked together everyday. He was my best friend.

“When we found out we were having a boy I knew I wanted to dedicate part of his name to him.”

Asked if he would like Jullian to follow in the family footsteps, the Man Utd fan said: “No, I’d like him to be a footballer. I think he’d make a good goalkeeper. He’s got really long fingers!”