Micro dance festival heads to Fleetwood in bid to improve mental health

The whole event will focus on dancing and moving

Let’s Move Micro Summer Festival on July 24 is the launchpad for Fleetwood Moves, a weekly series of community dance sessions designed to improve the town’s physical and mental health.

The festival promises a medley of entertainment, jam-packed with dance, live music and even circus.

Expect anything from silent disco to live folk music, from clog dancing to stilt walking.

Among the performers will be YouTube sensation Granny Griggly with her collection of hats and their stories, and the iconic Bush Rush, a Kate Bush style flash mob with their Wuthering Heights dance routine.

There are also opportunities to watch an aerial dance artist and take part in an Afro-Brazilian workshop.

Performers from Lancashire include Preston People’s Choir, celebrating its 10th anniversary, and Preston Youth Dance Company featuring talented dancers from across Preston and the surrounding area.

The festival, funded by Arts Council England, is presented by Lancaster-based LPM Dance, founded ten years ago by Helen Gould and George Adams. George will be performing his show, Oracle, as part of the event.

“The festival is open to everybody,” said Helen.

“We dance from being babies, we are designed to move and it’s good for our bodies and gives a wonderful sense of wellbeing.

“Our aim is to provide entertainment and bring people together whatever their ability.”

LPM Dance have particular expertise in using dance to improve health and wellbeing and have specialist training in dance and Parkinson’s Disease, dance and dementia, and dance and movement psychotherapy.

The festival, which also takes place in Preston on July 25, features four separate sessions running from noon to 7pm with audience numbers limited to 30 per session, to ensure Covid-19 safety.

Each session includes professional performances, music, and a workshop with the chance to participate though no pressure will be put on audiences to do so.

The sessions are suitable for all ages apart from Oracle which is recommended for anyone aged 16 plus.

The Fleetwood festival is due to take place outside the Marine Hall on the Melodrome stage but will move inside if wet.

Social distancing measures will be in place and people will be encouraged to be tested for Covid before they attend.

Tickets must be booked online in advance and cost £1.50 each or £6 per bubble of up to six people.

Fleetwood was chosen to host one of the hubs because it has some of the most deprived wards in the country and few opportunities for people to participate in dance.

George Adams and Helen Gould established LPM Dance, a not-for-profit organisation, in Lancaster in 2011 with the aim to create new dance initiatives for diverse audiences in a wide variety of settings.