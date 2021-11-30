MP's frustration at wait for more Sunday trains on South Fylde Line

Northern reduced Sunday services on the route in response to the pandemic and while many routes across Lancashire have seen an increase in frequency, South Fylde trains have remained limited.

Mr Menzies said: “I have made clear to Northern we need a regular, reliable service every day of the week. Passenger numbers are growing, particularly for leisure. With a two-hourly service, areas like Lytham, St Annes and Ansdell are missing out on visitors at a time when hospitality businesses need all the help they can get.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies at St Annes station

In response to a letter from Mr Menzies Northern managers have committed to resuming an hourly Sunday service on the South Fylde route from May. The operator has said, however, that the change cannot happen earlier because of crew shortages and a training backlog.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.