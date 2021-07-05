Mum and son brave the Hellvelyn Moonlight Walk for Home-Start, Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

Olivia Carter and her 10-year-old son Frank Carter braved the Hellvelyn Moonlight Walk, raising more than £400 for Home-Start Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, which supports families

through tough times.

Olivia, who is a personal leadership coach and mentor in St Annes, and Frank, who attends Lytham Hall Park school, walked for seven hours to complete the challenge.

Olivia and Frank Carter, from St Annes, completed the Hellvelyn Moonlight Walk

Olivia said: “I volunteered for Home-Start, Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre for 12 months supporting two families.

“Seeing the positive impact for parents and the children was so rewarding and I loved giving back to an amazing charity who were so supportive when we had twins.

“Particularly during Covid challenges have become even more difficult for some families and we wanted to give back to a local charity.

“It was an amazing experience completing the Hellvelyn Moonlight walk.

“I’m so proud of Frank, who stepped in for his older brother at the last minute.

‘It certainly pushed us outside our comfort zone.

“Walking with the 20 people and our guide kept us going.

“It was tough at times but we kept going.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their support.”

Home-Start Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre helps families through life-changing events such as multiple births, mental health problems, financial issues and family bereavement.

Dona Kirkham, corporate and community fund-raising manager, said: “The earliest years make the biggest impact: Home-Start makes sure those years count so that no child’s future is

limited.

“I am eternally grateful for all our supporters and fundraisers and when the local community engages to support local families, it means the world to us.

“We cannot thank Olivia and Frank enough and we have extended our gratitude to Frank’s head teacher, Mrs Bowker at Lytham Hall Park, who has shown immense support to Home-Start

this year.

If you would like to get involved as a fund-raiser, or as a family volunteer or shop volunteer email: [email protected]