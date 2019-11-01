National TV spotlight for Blackpool's Hangar 42 follows open day

There is a double treat in store on Sunday for Fylde flight history enthusiasts.

There is a double treat in store tomorrow for Fylde flight history enthusiasts.

Just hours after the Lytham St Annes Spitfire Visitor Centre at Blackpool Airport’s Hangar 42 hosts its final open day of the season, the venue will feature on national TV in the Second World War drama World On Fire.

Scenes filmed at St Annes beach in February were included in last week’s episode of the seven-part series- and the Blackpool hangar is set to follow.

“The TV crews were here at the same time as the St Annes beach filming and it will be great to see how the scenes worked out,” said John Coombes (pictured inset), chairman of the Lytham St Annes Spitfire Team.

“They had initially planned to film all the hangar scenes at Barton Aerodrome in Manchester but when they approached us about supplying Spitfires for the beach scenes, we got talking about Hangar 42 and they decided to use this as a location, too.

“There was a glimpse during the last episode but we should see more this Sunday and next week. The St Annes beach scenes were very neatly spliced together with footage from Formby Point and it will be interesting to see how it is edited to include scenes from here as well as Barton.”

Tomorrow’s open day runs from 10am to 4pm and several of the team’s Spitfires as well as a Hurricane aircraft will be on show, along with parts of a JU88 German craft on which the team is currently working.

Next project for the team is an Airspeed Oxford aircraft, due to arrive at the hangar soon and which they intend to restore to how it looked in the days Amy Johnson set off on her fateful flight from Blackpool.

John added: “We hope to see plenty of people at the open day.”

Entry is £5 for adults, £3.50 for youngsters aged seven to 16 and under-sevens go free.