Part of the promotional leaflet for this year's RIBFEST

The music is back for a Ribble Valley based festival which had to be cancelled last year due to Covid.

The fourth RIBFEST, a successor to the long running Ribchester Festival of Music and Art, will now take place on November 19,20 and 21.

For three evenings music will be played in Ribchester Village Hall with tickets costing £15.

Delighted organisers say they believe the time is now right to welcome visitors back to the popular Festival.

Keith Flood, a director of the Festival, said: "Everyone is ready to be out and about again and to be entertained. We have decided conditions are right at the moment to relaunch RIBFEST. We have had to do it at a different time of the year."

First up will be folk artist Jim Causley from Devon on November 19 at 7.30pm who was described by Mojo magazine as "the finest singer of his generation", on Saturday night at 7.30pm it is the turn of Exclusively Elton a tribute show featuring Mark Tedin with Elton's famous hit songs.

The main festival concludes on Sunday November 21 at 7.30pm with the Barlowmoor String Quarter. The Manchester based musicians promsie a programme of Shostokovich, Mozart and a range of Nordic folk songs.

Local pub the White Bull has supported this year's Festival.