New chapter beckons for Lytham's library service

Lytham's new library will open to the public on Thursday, August 15.

The ribbon-cutting by County Coun Tim Ashton, who represents Lytham at County Hall, will bring to an end a near-three year wait for the return of library facilities to the town.

The new library will feature more than 4,300 books

The new library is in the Assembly Rooms in Dicconson Terrace following the closure of the service in its long-time home, the Institute building in Clifton Street, by the County Council's previous Labour administration in September 2016.

The Assembly Rooms has been let on a long lease to the County Council by Lytham Town Trust and will feature more than 4.300 books along with facilities for baby bounce and rhyme, toddler rhyme time and digital support sessions.

There are five public computers and WiFi printing is available, along with a scanner.

It will have three members of staff, with two on duty at any given time, and it will be open on Mondays from 9am to 1pm, Wednesdays from 9am to 7pm, Thursdays and Fridays from 9am to 5pm and Saturdays 9am to 1pm

Deborah Rowe, team leader for St Annes library, prepares for the opening

County Coun Ashton, who will open the library at 9am on Thursday, said: "I am absolutely delighted that Lytham will have a library open once again.



"People in the town have really missed their library and I couldn't be more pleased to be here to deliver on our commitment to reopen it.



"Libraries are a really important service for local communities and it is wonderful to see that so many have now reopened.



"They allow everyone, whatever their circumstances, the opportunity to access books and information on their doorstep.



"They are also places where people can meet, and all ages can interact and share interests, which means they also play a vital role in helping people to maintain their health and wellbeing."

County Coun Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, added:: "I'm delighted that Lytham Library is reopening this week.

"People in Lytham have really missed their library so we're all looking forward to welcoming them back again.

"Libraries allow everyone, whatever their circumstances, the opportunity to access books and information on their doorstep. They enable people to discover new things, new places and new characters.

Library assistant Liz Nicholls in the children's area at the new library

"They are about so much more than books and provide a really important service for local communities. It is wonderful to see that so many have already been reopened across Lancashire.

"The value of a library as a place where people can meet, and all ages can interact and share interests, cannot be underestimated.

"I hope that the people of Lytham enjoy their library for many years to come."

The library's previous home inn Clifton Street has recently been registered as a charitable trust and there are hopes that it could become a centre for the arts and creative industries,.