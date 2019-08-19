New chapter for Lytham Library

A library service is back in Lytham - after a gap of almost three years.

County Coun Tim Ashton, who represents Lytham at County Hall, cut the ribbon the mark the opening of the town's new library in the Assembly Rooms on Dicconson Terrace.

The service's long-time home, the Institute building in Clifton Street, was closed by the County Council’s previous Labour administration in September 2016.

The Assembly Rooms has been let on a long lease to the County Council by Lytham Town Trust and features more than 4.300 books along with facilities for baby bounce and rhyme, toddler rhyme time and digital support sessions.

There are five public computers and WiFi printing is available, along with a scanner.

It has three members of staff, with two on duty at any given time, and is open on Mondays from 9am to 1pm, Wednesdays from 9am to 7pm, Thursdays and Fridays from 9am to 5pm and Saturdays 9am to 1pm

County Coun Ashton said: “I am absolutely delighted that Lytham has a library open again. People in the town have really missed their library and I couldn’t be more pleased to be here to deliver on our commitment to reopen it.

“Libraries are a really important service for local communities and it is wonderful to see that so many have now reopened. They allow everyone, whatever their circumstances, the opportunity to access books and information on their doorstep. They are also places where people can meet, and all ages can interact and share interests, which means they also play a vital role in helping people to maintain their health.”

County Coun Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for community and cultural services, added:: "I'm delighted that Lytham Library has reopened.

"People in Lytham have really missed their library so we're all looking forward to welcoming them back again.

"The value of a library as a place where people can meet, and all ages can interact and share interests, cannot be underestimated.

"I hope that the people of Lytham enjoy their library for many years to come."

The library's previous home inn Clifton Street has recently been registered as a charitable trust and there are hopes that it could become a centre for the arts and creative industries,.