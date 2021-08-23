Norah's Garden is lasting tribute to Garstang's inspirational gardener

Norah Hoyles' children Sharron and Stephen unveil the memorial plaque in Norah's garden photo: Michael Coleran

Norah Hoyles MBE put her floral mark on Garstang for nearly quarter of a century.

For years she championed and led the award winning Garstang in Bloom team, helping the town win numerous regional, national and international awards.

Now a garden and new memorial have been created to honour her memory.

Norah pictured by a Garstang in Bloom flowerbed

Norah's family, friends and members of the Garstang in Bloom team attended the official opening of the garden and unveiling of a memorial plaque and stone.

Alan Pearson, the current Chairman of Garstang in Bloom, said: "Norah was a true champion of Garstang serving on many bodies and groups within Garstang as well as leading the Bloom Team for nearly 25 years and achieving regional, national and international awards."

Alan said the chosen site for Norah's Garden at the top of the town's High Street had been transformed from "a collection of unloved and unruly bushes to a totally replanted dry shade garden."

He added: "There had been comments that nothing would grow but it had been a challenge and Norah loved a challenge so the Bloom Team stepped up."

The plaque celebrating Norah's contribution to Garstang Photo: Michael Coleran

Mayor of Garstang Councillor Alec Allan recounted Norah's many achievements and contributions to local life, before asking her children Sharron and Stephen, to unveil the plaque.

Norah, a retired hairdresser, served on the Town Council and belonged to many local organisations.

The plants for the garden were recommended by Garden Inspirations of Cockerham and the stone was donated by Stone UK Ltd from the South Planks site at Barton and erected by local company Allans Bobcat.

Norah's garden is located at the top of Garstang's High Street, near the entrance to the car park Photo: Michael Coleran

Norah by one of the Bloom flower beds, taking pride in Bloomers' creation of an innovative sustainable display with perennial plants and a celebration of the role of bees as pollinators

Sharron and Stephen pictured by the unveiled stone memorial Photo:Michael Coleran