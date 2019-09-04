One-way traffic system in place for St Annes Kite Festival

A one-way traffic system will be in operation and extra car paring available in St Annes this weekend during the town's International Kite Festival.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected for the eighth annual staging of the event, which has been rearranged to take place five weeks after it was postponed because of forecast severe weather.

The Festival is centred around the area of beach immediately south of St Annes Pier and traffic flow on Saturday and Sunday will be one way southbound along the promenade between the junction with St Annes Road West at the pier and Eastbank Road opposite the entrance to The Island leisure complex.

The traffic order will apply from early Saturday morning through to Sunday evening, with diversions in place for northbound traffic to access the promenade via Clifton Drive South and St Annes Road West.

In addition to the usually available car parks, the green space on South promenade immediately soyth opf the Fairhaven road car park opposite Riley Avenue will be available on Saturday and Sunday for approximately 800 cars at a charge of £5 per car per day.

Signage will be in place along the Promenade and from Clifton Drive.



A Fylde Council spokesman said: "The traffic plan has been put in place to reduce likely heavy traffic flows and to provide access at all times to properties."