Open air opera in Lytham beats weather and boosts charity

Soprano Nicola Mills delighted music lovers with an afternoon show of favourites in the amphitheatre at the Park View 4U playing fields, which went ahead despite heavy morning showers.

The performance was free but a collection raised around £100 for the MIND mental health charity.

The event's co-organiser Nicola Harvey, who organises the running group at Park View, was originally scheduled to be running in the London Marathon that day for MIND, but injury means she has deferred her place until next year.

Singer Nicola Mills with event organisers Karen Key (left) and Nicola Harvey

"Nicola Mills is a great believer in presenting opera for the people and was delighted to have the opportunity to perform in Lytham and was really impressed with the amphitheatre space.

"We intend to invite her back next year, perhaps in the Spring, and a Christmas season event might be a possibility, too."

Park View 4U park ranger Julie Norman said: "Although Sunday morning started with heavy showers, we were delighted that the sun broke through the clouds and there was blue sky as soon as Nicola Mills started singing in the amphitheatre.

Nicola Mils in performance at Lytham's Park View 4U amphitheatre

"It was a pleasure to hear her incredible voice drift across the park which attracted an audience of all age groups.

"The crowd joined in with Bare Necessities and Singing in the Rain and we were moved to tears when Nicola sang Nessun Dorma.

"Thank you to everyone who joined us for this musical event and for donating."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.