Outdoor bars approved for Lord Derby pub in St Annes

A St Annes pub plans to introduce a new service for customers making the most of its outdoor seating.

The Lord Derby has been given approval for two outdoor bar areas after successfully applying for a variation of its current premises licence.

It means customers at the pub, on the corner of Clifton Drive North and St Annes Road West, won’t have to keep going back indoors to buy a drink.

The pub already has long featured a substantial outdoor seating area, including an area close to children’s play equipment, but customers have up to now only been able to order drinks inside the pub.

So the Spirit Pub Company applied for a new premises licence to include “the external area within the licensed area incorporating an external bar and bottle bar”.

However, concerned neighbours – namely the management company of the nearby Braxfield Court apartments – raised concerns about possible public nuisance by “the encouragement of additional outdoor consumption of alcohol” close to adjacent properties.

Phillip Maynard, chairman of the St Annes apartments' management company, also raised concerns about an “even more conspicuous consumption of alcohol within the very area of the children’s playground” if the plans got the go ahead.

But councillors at last week’s meeting of Fylde Council’s licensing panel approved the plans, subject to conditions.

The council minutes stated: “The issues raised in the objection by Mr Maynard concerned the possibility of increase in noise nuisance, the consumption of alcohol on the streets and the consumption of alcohol in close proximity of the children’s play area which is located in the external area of the premises.

“As such, the prevention of public nuisance and the prevention of children from harm licensing objectives were both engaged.

“Having regard to the submissions that we heard, the panel found that there was no evidence that the granting of the application, subject to the proposed additional conditions agreed with police, would exacerbate any issues raised or would fail to promote the licensing objectives.

“In fact, the extension to the licensed area would bring the external area under licensing control, which is not the position at present.”

Police conditions included stipulation that the external bar/bottle bar will close from 8pm each day.

The other conditions include that the operators install CCTV to cover all the outside bar areas and that CCTV must show the correct time and date on any recording.

It was also stipulated that a member of staff who is conversant with the CCTV must be on duty at all times the bar is open and must be able to play back footage to police with the minimum delay.