Park View 4U Lytham's anniversary ball celebration

Park View 4U, the charity which runs Lytham's Queen Elizabth Park View Playing Fields, celebrated its 15th anniversary with a grand ball at AKS school in St Annes.

The evening included an auction and raffle, with prizes including a hot air balloon ride and a a weekend stay at Ribby Hall Spa Hotel, and £3,721 was raised, further boosted by donated of £280 in exchange for limited edition Park View 4U cocktails designed by bar providers Lytham Fizz.

Park View 4U trustees at the charity's 15th anniversary ball at AKS, From left: Chris Oxley, Ruth Nichols, Richard Norman, Sam Stewart and Chris Blackburn

The money is set to be spent on much-needed repairs and maintenance on the park, which welcomes more than 40,000 visitors a year.

The safety surfaces under the play equipment will cost more than £30,000 to replace and repairs are also needed to the woodland walk and very popular sculpture trail .

Radio presenter Hayley Kay, a keen supporter of the charity, hosted the event and Park View trustee Ruth Nichols said: "We couldn’t be more delighted with the evening – our aim was to raise funds for the charity but also to make people more aware of all the facilities we offer and how they can get involved.

"As a charity we are always looking for new volunteers to join the trustees, help with maintenance of the park, raise funds, deliver events and be part of our amazing community facility.

Education officer Rachel Harrison, cafe manager Hazel Bradshaw, Fylde sand dunes officer Amy Pennington and park ranger Julie Norman at Park View 4U's 15th anniversary ball at AKS school, St Annes.

"The ball was a great way to showcase how important we are to the community of Lytham as we provide access for all to get active, get outside, socialise and develop new skills.

"Our thanks to everyone who came along, donated prizes and helped us organise the event.

"Without the ongoing support of our community we wouldn’t be able to deliver the activities and facilities we offer."

Park ranger and education manager Julie Norman was full of praise for the venue.

She said: "We have been working in partnership with AKS for the last few years delivering their beach school and outdoor education sessions so it seemed appropriate to celebrate our achievements there.

"Also their hospitality team are incredible and designed us a delicious menu to reflect the park.”

Anyone interested in getting involved at Park View or finding out more about the charity should email trustees@parkview4u.org.uk