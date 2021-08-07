Plans revealed for spa, restaurant, bar and hotel in former JR Taylor building in St Annes

The application for the Garden Street building proposes a spa in the basement level, a restaurant and bar at ground floor, and a four suite hotel on the second floor.

It also details plans for medical treatment and massage rooms on the first floor as well as a roof top bar on the third floor.

The design statement for the application says: "The proposal will have a great positive impact on the local economy with the creation of approximately 70 full/part time jobs and providing St

Annes with an impressive attraction to bring people from across the UK.

"The proposal will enhance the appearance of St Annes by complementing the existing surroundings and historical features by providing a high-quality architectural design and will set the

path for future investment and development in St Annes."

Independent department store JR Taylor, which was founded more than 100 years ago, closed in 2015 before being sold in 2019.

The application, submitted by Corbenyah Properties Limited, for a change of use from retail and offices to mixed use will now be considered by Fylde Council.

Coun Gavin Harrison, councillor for Ashton Ward in St Annes, has welcomed the plans.

He said: "As a councillor for this ward, this is potentially an exciting opportunity to redevelop this iconic building and kick start the regeneration of St Annes.

"Obviously there is a long way to go and the planning committee will need to study the details of the application closely but this is just the kind of forward thinking proposal the town needs.

"Hopefully we will be able to attract other developers with similarly attractive proposals to make St Annes a destination of choice for many years to come."

If approved, the changes would mean the installation of a glazed enclosure and third floor extension to the corner turret; replacing the existing hipped roof with a glazed flat roof and curved

canopy for the roof top bar; alterations to the ground floor to create new entrances as well as first and second floor balconies to the side of the building.