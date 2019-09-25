Platinum salute to couple’s 70-year marriage

A host of family members joined Fylde couple Rod and Peggy Beirne to celebrate their platinum 70th wedding anniversary.

The long-time residents of St Annes were married in September 1949 in their home town of Leigh, where they met at a church youth club.

Rod and Peggy Beirne on their wedding day in 1949

Rod, now 93, was a design engineer and Peggy, who is 92, worked as a telephonist and they moved to Fylde when Rod started working at BAC, later British Aerospace and now BAE Systems, at Warton.

They have lived in St Annes for more than 60 years, raised four children – Angela, Adrian, Rosie and Brendan – and now have 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren with a fifth due at the end of November.

After his spell at BAC, Rod started his own company, Beirne Owen Engineering Company, working on projects for Vickers Shipbuilders and the Ministry of Defence.

The couple were long stalwarts of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in St Annes, with Rod being involved with the Knights of St Columba and Peggy being in the Operatic and Dramatic Society there.

Daughter Rosie Withers said: “Dad still lives independently in their flat on South Promenade, overlooking the bandstand and paddling pool, while mum is now a resident at Rosewood Lodge care home.

“They loved having all the family around them. Not everyone could be there but it was a pretty good turnout and a wonderful day.

“They were both absolutely delighted to receive a congratulations card from The Queen to mark their platinum anniversary and we are all very proud of them.”