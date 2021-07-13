Popular Fylde pub reopens after £250,000 investment

The Birley Arms at Warton, near Preston is welcoming customers back with a new look interior, transformed exterior and a new menu.

Its outdoor area now boasts a massive tent complete with festoon lighting and space for up to 100 guests, a screen to show sporting events and heating to make it an all year round option, plus a new children's play area.

The £250,000 investment by independent pubs company Punch Pubs & Co has also seen unique tiled flooring installed, decorative changes with feature wallpaper, reclaimed leather furniture and new lighting all designed to create "a contemporary spin on a traditional pub look".

Publicans Tony Davies and Zoe Shelmerdine pictured outside the Birley Arms

Publicans Tony Davies and Zoe Shelmerdine are at the helm and Tony said: "Welcoming locals back to the pub to see the transformation has been fantastic. After a difficult year, it's been great to see the community come back together and enjoy their new look pub. We're really excited for the future."

Punch's Operations Director Neil Dawson says, "We're really pleased with what our investment has created here ... and it's been fantastic to see the locals enjoying it once again. This is an established, well-loved pub and we're confident that together with Tony and Zoe the Birley Arms will continue to operate at the very heart of the community it serves."

The Birley Arms also has a ten berth caravan site and 16 ensuite rooms.

The Birley Arms at Warton, near Preston

Part of the new look interior at the Birley Arms