Preston woman is inviting people to keep her company along the Fylde coast as she sets herself a challenge to run 31 marathons in 31 days for Freshfields Animal Rescue and ForAva Foundation

A woman will run 31 marathons in 31 days throughout August to support families affected by childhood cancer - and is asking people to join her for some of the way.

Glynis Leo will start her challenge on August 1, raising funds for her work’s chosen charities, Freshfields Animal Rescue and ForAva Foundation.

As she completes her weekend runs in the Preston, Lytham and Fylde area, she is inviting people to join her.

Glynis Leo during her ultra marathon in South Africa

The 39-year-old, who works at BDO accountancy firm in Liverpool, said: “I have been so fortunate to work at such a supportive organisation who will be cheering me on as I run in Liverpool during the week.

“But I also need the support of people as I run around Lytham and the Fylde coast during the weekends, so I don’t get lonely.

“If anyone wants to join me on some parts of the routes, and keep me motivated, I will be most grateful. I will also start a blog and post my route so that people can join me.”

Gynis, who now lives in Preston, after living in Lytham for several years, was compelled to do something for the two charities when reps came into her work to discuss what they do.

She says: “When members of the two charities told us about the work that they do, I was in tears.

“ForAva Foundation raises funds to create Be There boxes for children and families affected by childhood cancer and stem cell transplant. The boxes contain treats and essentials to help support children and their families while they are in isolation.

“Freshfields Animal Rescue cares for abandoned, abused and unwanted domestic and small farm animals.

“I want to raise the profile of these charities and ensure they could carry on doing the amazing work they do and try to alleviate the stress of raising money.”

Glynis, who is a member of Red Rose Road Runners, recently took part in a 50-mile race in her home territory of South Africa.

She said: “I have always wanted to do this race and it was lovely being back home. I moved to Lytham in 2008 when I married someone from the Fylde Coast. We are no longer married but I had settled here and relocated to Preston.

“At first the race was fine, but I really struggled from mile 40 which made me think about how I would cope with 31 days of marathons.”



To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bdosscliverpool

To follow Glynis’s routes, visit her blog www.runderfullife.home.blog/