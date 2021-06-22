Rallying to help one of Lancashire's smallest communities

One of Lancashire s smallest hamlets now has a defibrillator after a rallying group made a generous donation.

Organisers of the Legend Fires North West Stages Rally donated £500, around a third of the total cost, to help accelerate the installation of the life-saving equipment in the former telephone box in Abbeystead in the Forest of Bowland.

Over Wyresdale Parish Council was determined to ensure a defibrillator, which can help save the life of someone in cardiac arrest, was available locally to benefit both residents and visitors to the area, which is also a beauty spot popular with walkers.

Pictured (from left) Mark Hothersall, Parish Councillors John Drinkall and Mark Atkinson, rally driver Darren Atkinson, and Parish Councillor Barry Pye by the new defibrillator Photo: www.pro-rally.co.uk

Parish Council Chairman Mark Atkinson said “We wanted to locate an accessible defibrillator in the village and we’re very grateful to all those who supported us achieve our goal. Once

Covid-19 government advice allows we plan to run training sessions for first responders to complement those who are already qualified as part of their work duties.”

Local rally ace Darren Atkinson has welcomed the installation of the defibrillator. He said: “I’ve lived locally all my life and I attended the village school opposite the phone box that now houses the defibrillator so it means a lot to me to be able to help the local community.”

Mark Hothersall, deputy clerk of the course for the North West Stages Rally said: “I first met with the parish councillors in the build-up to the 2019 event and given the help they gave us I was delighted when the opportunity arose for us to help them provide this wonderful facility in the heart of the village.”

* This year's Legend Fires North West Stages Rally, which takes place in stages on closed local roads, was cancelled due to the pandemic and next year's event is due to take place on March 18/19th, 2022. The Rally HQ is Myerscough College and the 2019 Rally started and finished with a ceremonial drive on Garstang's High Street.