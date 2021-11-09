Many Remembrance services were cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This year many services have returned with events taking place in the Fylde coast and across the county.

Here’s our round-up of the Fylde coast services honouring our armed forces heroes.

Remembrance Sunday service at Blackpool's war memorial in 2019.

Blackpool Remembrance services taking place this week:

Blackpool Remembrance Service 2021 - Sunday 14th November

There will be the two minutes silence, a service and wreath laying ceremony in memory of those who gave their lives in the service of their country followed by a parade between 10am and 12.15pm.

Fylde Remembrance services taking place this week:

Events in Fylde are yet to be confirmed - details to follow here.

Wyre Remembrance services taking place this week:

Bilsborrow –Thursday 11 November

Service at the War Memorial, Bilsborrow. Those attending are asked to assemble at 10.20am.

Fleetwood – Remembrance Sunday 14 November

Memorial Park, Warrenhurst Road. A Parade assembles at The Kings Own Club, Adelaide Street at 10.00am alternatively the full Parade assembles at the top of Warrenhurst Road at 10.30am

Garstang – Remembrance Sunday 14 November

Procession assembles at the High Street Car Park at 9.00am for parade to St Thomas’ Church for Church Service at 9.45am followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial at 10.45 am

Poulton-le-Fylde – Remembrance Sunday 14 November

War Memorial, Market Place followed by a service at the Parish Church of St Chad. Those attending are asked to assemble at the Old Town Hall, at 10.45am

Preesall – Remembrance Sunday 14 November

Service in St Oswald’s Church, Lancaster Road, Preesall at 10.00 am. Procession to assemble after the Service at 10.45 am for wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial.

Thornton-Cleveleys – Remembrance Sunday 14 November