Rich heritage on show at St Cuthbert's Church, Lytham

Lytham’s parish church opened up its doors as part of the national Heritage Open days promotion for the first time.

St Cuthbert’s in Church Road, with a history going back hundreds of years, offered the opportunity over four days for visitors to admire features including its impressive stained glass windows as well as find out more about its major connections to the Clifton family, which long occupied Lytham Hall.

Alan Turner admires the stained glass windows at St Cuthbert's Church

Heritage Open Days offer the chance to see inside buildings not normally open to the general public and among the other Fylde landmarks open for the first time this year was the St John the Evangelist Church, Lund, Newton-with-Scales, where notable features include the font, identified as a former Roman altar probably previously at a fort near Kirkham.



“The Heritage Open Days are a great idea,” said St Cuthbert’s curate Rev Adam Thomas.

“There is so much rich history here and we we were delighted to be able to offer the opportunity for people find out more.”

Guided tours were held throughout the weekend and at one stage, a pre-arranged party went into the crypt to view four Clifton family graves.

Video coverage of the crypt visit linked to a live screening in the church with the pictures carried on Facebook.

The Heritage Weekend at St Cuthbert’s also featured a ‘retro jumble sale’ in the adjacent church hall