RSPCA sees 166% increase in adoption searches for cats as charity rehomes 309 cats in Lancashire

Sterling

New figures show that on average the charity rehomes two cats every hour.

There was a 166 per cent increase in searches for cats on the RSPCA’s FindAPet website following the first year of the pandemic (March 2020, number 114,316 compared to January 2021, number 304,300.)

Last year the charity rehomed 17,868 cats which is 53 a day or two cats rehomed every hour.

Joey

Centres and branches are also caring for more cats than any pet with nearly 3,000 moggies coming into the RSPCA’s care from the start of the year.

This month marks Adoptober, when the RSPCA shines a light on the animals in its care looking for homes, and with more cats coming into the charity’s care than any other pet this means there are plenty of feline friends looking to be adopted.

Sam Gaines, head of the RSPCA’s companion animals team, said: “It’s great to see so many people are interested in adopting cats from the RSPCA. The lockdown has really shone a light on the close bonds we have with our pets and for many people, their pets have become a real source of comfort during these challenging times.

“We’ve seen a huge surge in pet ownership during the past year or so and whilst it’s positive that so many people want to take on a pet, we are keen to highlight the importance of doing your research to ensure you’ve got the time, patience and money to care for that animal for the rest of their life.

Billy

“Our centres and branches are seeing lots of cats coming into their care at the moment. This could be due to the end of the kitten season when most cats are born or, more worryingly, it could be as a result of people buying cats on impulse earlier in the year who are now struggling to cope with them.

“However, we’d urge anyone who has thoroughly done their research and is keen to take on a rescue cat to consider adopting from the RSPCA.”

Cats looking for homes in Lancashire include:

Sterling

Daisy

Sterling came into the care of the RSPCA Longview Animal Centre after being found as a stray. He had a large amount of scarring to one of his ears and needed treatment for an ear infection. The thickened scarring on his ear flap has left him with a unique look and adopters will need to closely monitor his ear and clean when necessary.

Sterling is a reserved yet friendly boy who loves to spend his days relaxing and having a snooze. He isn’t one to come over straight away but with the help of some tasty treats and a good chin rub, he is soon making friends. As he has been used to the freedom of being outdoors, he is looking for a home where he can have safe access to the outdoors away from main roads and railways. He would prefer to live in an adult-only home with no other pets.

For more information, contact the RSPCA Blackpool and North Lancs branch on enquiries@rspcablackpool.org.uk or 01253 703000.

Joey

Lolek and Toska

Joey needs a special kind of home as an outdoor cat at either a farm, stables, or small holding.

Farm cats are often nervous around people but still need someone to provide food, water, shelter and veterinary care when needed.

Joey would like a rural home where he has the freedom to live on his own and come and go as he pleases. He is used to the freedom of living outdoors without being fussed over so due to the circumstances he found himself in on arrival at the animal centre, he was very timid.

Joey has since made some progress with the people he sees on a regular basis whilst in RSPCA care and has gained a little confidence though prefers his own space. His new owners should be aware that he will hiss and swipe if over-handled.

He is looking to be rehomed as an outdoor cat again with owners that have a suitable secure area to keep him contained for the first few weeks before he is allowed out. He’s had blood tests, been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and has had an initial flea and worm treatment so his new owners would then be responsible for overseeing his care and ensuring that he is in a healthy condition. For more information, contact the RSPCA Blackpool and North Lancs branch on enquiries@rspcablackpool.org.uk or 01253 703000.

Billy and Daisy

Elvira

Billy is the black and white five year old male cat and Daisy is the tortoiseshell two year old female cat.

The pair will need to be rehomed together as they have a lovely bond. Daisy and Billy are quiet cats and take a little time to get to know you but once that trust has been obtained they are both very loving.

They are both on a hypoallergenic diet due to Billy coming in with a skin condition which the vet is now happy has fully resolved.

Billy is a chilled boy and likes to sit in the sun or somewhere else warm and quiet and Daisy is very similar but she does have more of a playful side too.

They both love catnip toys and attention. Both also enjoy a good brush and their new owners will need to keep up with a regular grooming routine.

They are looking for a nice quiet home where they can get all the fuss and love they deserve.

They could live with families with secondary school age children or older and they would prefer not to live with a dog.

If you are interested, contact the RSPCA Fylde branch on acm@rspca-fylde.org.uk or 01253 873616.

Lolek and Toska

Lolek and Toska are brother and sister cats who have a lovely bond with one another. They are two years old and have plenty of energy and personality.

Toska is a little shy compared to Lolek and will initially let Lolek take centre stage but once she has got to know you she is happy for the attention too.

Both are playful, adore treats, catnip toys and playing in general.

They require a home with lots of space and an owner with plenty of time to play with them and keep them entertained. They could live with families with children of secondary school age or older and they would prefer not to live with a dog.

They would prefer a home where it is safe to go out away from busy roads or a home with a nice safe cat-proofed garden.

Contact the RSPCA Fylde branch on acm@rspca-fylde.org.uk or 01253 873616.

Elvira

Elvira is a one year old female black cat who is looking to find her fur-ever home.

She is a gentle and sweet natured quiet cat who enjoys her own space but does like attention too and will happily come to you for fuss. She loves her food and is looking for that perfect on-demand delivery service with lots of choice on the menu including lots of treats.

She has adapted well to her foster carers in a home environment and is very accommodating with other cats as long as they are not too boisterous.

She is looking for a nice quiet home environment away from main roads where she will be able to go outside safely and explore.