Rugby hero Eddie's double date at Fylde

England coach Eddie Jones has a double date in Fylde after proving a record-breaking hit with the area’s rugby union fans.

Little more than two weeks after leading England to the final of the World Cup in Japan, Jones will be at Fylde Rugby Club in Ansdell on Tuesday, November 19, promoting his autobiography.

All places at his lunchtime talk and signing session were snapped up weeks ago as it became the fastest-selling author event organised by Lytham bookshop Plackitt and Booth.

A massive wave of interest continued, particularly during England’s World Cup run, during which they beat Australia and New Zealand before losing out ot South Africa in the final - and an extra signing session has now been arranged earlier in the daty.

Jones will be signing copies of My Life and Rugby at Fylde’s Woodlands Memorial Ground from 10.30am and tickets cost £27 including breakfast and a signed book.

“The response to Eddie’s visit has been amazing and we are delighted to be able to arrange the extra event,” said Plackitt and Booth co-propretor Alison Plackitt.

Jones’s appearance at Fylde coincides with the club’s centenary season.

Details of any remaining tickets from (01253) 796958.