See the talented work of Blackpool's Marianne van Loo in capturing fellow photographer Kate Yates at a London exhibition

Photographers Marianne van Loo, of Ansdell, and Dawn Mander, of Lytham, have work showing at a gallery in Mallord Street, Chelsea.

The exhibition is part of the Representation on the Line: (Un)framing our Identities exhibition, which was curated by the Royal Photographic Society and runs from now until the end of June.

