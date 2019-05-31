Kate Yates

See the talented work of Blackpool's Marianne van Loo in capturing fellow photographer Kate Yates at a London exhibition

Photographers Marianne van Loo, of Ansdell, and Dawn Mander, of Lytham, have work showing at a gallery in Mallord Street, Chelsea.

The exhibition is part of the Representation on the Line: (Un)framing our Identities exhibition, which was curated by the Royal Photographic Society and runs from now until the end of June.

Kate Yates is a great friend of Marianne and Dawn

1. Photography's friend

Photographer Kate Yates is now in front of the lens

2. Real Life

Kate Yates

3. Capturing the normalities of life

Kate Yates

4. Behind a cloud of smoke

