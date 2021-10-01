Seven-year-old Herbie's plea to drivers to slow down

Herbie Moss, seven, and dad Rick are so fed up with passing cars exceeding the 20mph speed limit on Sanderling Way in Wesham that the youngster has drawn up hand-made leaflets with the message to drive carefully to be displayed in residents’ windows.

Friends have helped Herbie, a pupil at St Joseph’s Primary School in Wesham, distribute the leaflets to neighbours.

Sanderling Way forms the main road that runs through The Pastures estate in Wesham, which was built in two phases and since the opening of the second phase has been used as a main thoroughfare between Wesham and Kirkham.

Herbie Moss, 7, with friends Poppy Smith (7) and her sister Heidi Smith (4)

“Final surfacing work was completed in summer on Sanderling Way and the road has now entered what is known as its maintenance period for a year,” said Rick.

“Numerous complaints have been made to the council regarding the reckless driving issues, not only by myself but by other residents on the estate.

“A speed concern check was carried out by the council in May 2020, before Sanderling Way was surfaced, and during lockdown. Its conclusion was of low risk and another assessment will not be done for three years from that date.

Herbie Moss with dad Rick

“The speeding situation is very worrying and Herbie had the idea for making a leaflet and then delivering them to every house on The Pastures estate, which so many have appreciated.

“In the evenings, Sanderling Way can resemble a race track, with speeds of up to 60 mph in some cases, with wheel spinning, late braking and skidding.

“Delivery drivers speed constantly and mount the kerbs, oblivious to the fact that there are many small children who live here.

“Visitors to the estate are unaware of the speed limit, and the nature of how Sanderling Way has some unexpected tight turns.

“Something really needs to be done.”

