Singing waiters and Dolly helped make Mark Hartley and Louise Pemberton's big day

The beautifully decorated church of St Michael’s in Weeton was the venue for the wedding of Louise Pemberton and Mark Hartley.

Led by Reverend Ivan Walters, the couple tied the knot surrounded by close friends and family.

As a nod to how they first met, through Young Farmers, they came out of the church to a guard of honour from members of Kirkham and Sedbergh Young Farmers. It was a complete surprise for the couple

They then headed off to Ribby Hall Village at Wrea Green for the wedding breakfast.

Louise was 18 and a member of Kirkham Young Farmers when she met Mark, who joined the club on his year out from university whilst working on a local pig and potato farm.

They became friends and Louise then went off to university and Mark finished his placement before travelling to Australia.

Mark Hartley and Louise Pemberton. Abigail and Eye Photography

Mark, 37, who is from Dent in Cumbria and works as an agriculture salesman, came back to the area in 2011. They met up the following year and began dating.

They have been together ever since. They have two little boys, Edward, who is two and Percy, one.

Mark proposed on New Year’s Day 2019 with the help of their boys and their Christmas card which asked their mum to marry their daddy.

Their day was everything they could wish for.

Louise, 35, an administrator from Lytham, said: “Following the wedding breakfast we have singing waiters to the surprise of the guests, before the evening guests arrived.

“The evening kicked off with the first dance followed by a Dolly Parton tribute act to get everyone up dancing, which she did.

“Even Mark sang a duet with her to Dolly’s and Kenny Rogers’ Islands in the Stream.

“The evening was a great party, a perfect way to end an amazing day.

“The staff at Ribby Hall were excellent, Julia helped us to organise the day. Nothing was too much trouble to her and her team. The running of the wedding day was faultless.

“We wanted everyone to relax and enjoy themselves and experience something a little different that people would remember. The singing waiters and Dolly Parton tribute act certainly helped!”

