Soroptimists celebrate centenary with trees donation to Lytham Hall

The organisation was founded in 1921 in Oakland, California, and the first ever project was to save the Redwood trees.

Fylde Soroptimists’ secretary Linda Beddows said: “It is therefore fitting that Soroptimists worldwide are planting trees this year, not only to help fight the threat of climate change, but also to mark the 100th anniversary.

“Fylde Soroptimists are very grateful to John Hornyak of Lytham Hall for his enthusiasm and knowledge in helping us to choose the trees and an appropriate planting site.”

Fylde mayor Elaine Silverwood and mayoress Liz Oades with representatives of the Soroptimists and Lytham Hall at the planting ceremony

Also at the ceremony were Tina Hibberd of Fylde Coast Women’s Aid and Tracey Hope of community group IHope, both supported by Fylde Soroptimists.

Site of the planting is on the border of the Home Farm estate, at the ‘old’ Ballam Road, which led through to Hastings Place before the current main gates were built. The trees have been positioned to not interrupt the view and landscape from the Hall itself.

Following the ceremony, the Soroptimists and their guests enjoyed afternoon tea in the Hall Courtyard.

Hall general manager Peter Anthony said: “We are thrilled that the Soroptimists have sponsored these trees.

“Traditional oaks are correct for the historic landscape and fit into our conservation management plan perfectly.

“They can live for hundreds of years which is great for reducing the carbon footprint long term, and also fits in to the aims and objectives of what the Soroptimists wish to achieve.”

Soroptimist International is a women’s global volunteer organisation who want to improve the lives of women and girls. It has 72,000 members in 121 countries and the UK Federation has 6,000 members in 270 clubs over 18 countries including those previously part of the Commonwealth.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.