Spectacular fun for everyone in St Annes

Oyez! St Annes town crier John Spencer Barnes at the official opening of the September Spectacular in Ashton Gardens

The September Spectacular is a community event being presented by St Annes Town Council with the financial assistance of Fylde Council and the voluntary participation of a host of residents, businesses and community groups.

A Big Top tent is in place and Wednesday's opening show, by High-Jinx magical illusionists from Blackpool Tower, set the event off in style.

Tonight (Thursday) the RNLI Shanty Crew are the headliners.

Tomorrow is co-headlined by rock band Feral Roots and The Quarantinos, Saturday presents Rupert Fabulous and on Sunday, Rush tribute band Counterparts will perform.

A full line up of musical performances runs daily with performers including Trinitas Day Choir, Across the Boards, Gemma Hart, Steve Canavan, Rialto Duo, Mike Taylor, Old Rope, Emily Adams, Stephanie Lea, Cartoon Food, Whistletest and Ziggy Spider’s 1970s Matinee Show.

There will also be bouncy castles, helter skelter and rides along with stalls galore offering refreshemts, activities and entertainment.

It's the biggest event ever organised by the Town Council and vice-chairman Coun Karen Harrison said: "The Spectacular started in resounding style with our Town Crier John Spencer Barnes joining our chairman Gavin Harrison, at the official opening.

"Everyone involved was thanked for their work and vision in organising the event and the two performances from High Jinx which ended a busy first day programme proved very popular.

"I spoke to the stallholders through the day and all had a very positive view and are looking forward to the remainder of the event."

